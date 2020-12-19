Women from Christian community purchasing different items from Bohri Bazaar for upcoming Christmas celebrations in Provincial Capital
APP17-191220 KARACHI: December 19  Women from Christian community purchasing different items from Bohri Bazaar for upcoming Christmas celebrations in Provincial Capital. APP Photo by M Saeed Qureshi
APP17-191220

ALSO READ  Christian girls taking selfie with Christmas tree after decorating Christmas Tree at St. Pual Church in connection with Christmas celebrations

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR