Home Photos Feature Photos Volunteers of Kaar-e-Khair organization busy in collecting garbage during Clean & Green...PhotosFeature PhotosVolunteers of Kaar-e-Khair organization busy in collecting garbage during Clean & Green Campaign at Forest Recreational Park organized by Forest Department Skardu Tue, 23 Feb 2021, 6:37 PMFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP11-230221 SKARDU: February 23 - Volunteers of Kaar-e-Khair organization busy in collecting garbage during Clean & Green Campaign at Forest Recreational Park organized by Forest Department Skardu. APP Photo by Ashraf Hussain NasiriALSO READ An attractive and eye catching view of Katpa Desert Lake in the mountain area of PakistanRELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHORA PHA worker busy in painting a pillar of Metro track at Marrir Chowk during the Clean & Green Punjab campaign which launched by...Secretary Forest Wildlife Shahid Ullah Khan is posing for a group photo with other participants at the end of Provincial Workshop of 10 Billion...SIALKOT: October 03 – SPAM for Youth Affairs Usman Dar presenting Clean and Green Sialkot Pakistan Key to Muhammad Aliyas Ch . Alam Chowk....