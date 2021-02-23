Volunteers of Kaar-e-Khair organization busy in collecting garbage during Clean & Green Campaign at Forest Recreational Park organized by Forest Department Skardu
APP11-230221 SKARDU: February 23 - Volunteers of Kaar-e-Khair organization busy in collecting garbage during Clean & Green Campaign at Forest Recreational Park organized by Forest Department Skardu. APP Photo by Ashraf Hussain Nasiri

