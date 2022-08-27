Volunteers busy in off loading a boat to rescue families at the flood hit Charsadda area

APP81-270822 PESHAWAR: August 27 – Volunteers busy in off loading a boat to rescue families at the flood hit Charsadda area. APP photo by Shaheryar Anjum
APP83-270822 PESHAWAR: August 27 – Families from flood hit areas sitting along the motorway in Charsadda. APP photo by Shaheryar Anjum
APP84-270822 PESHAWAR: August 27 – A girl watching out from her temporary tent established along the motorway in Charsadda. APP photo by Shaheryar Anjum

