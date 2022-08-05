Vendor selling and displaying Independence Day clothes to attract the customer at Qissa Khuwani Bazar.

APP27-050822 PESHAWAR: August 05 – Vendor selling and displaying Independence Day clothes to attract the customer at Qissa Khuwani Bazar. APP photo by Shaheryar Anjum
APP28-050822 PESHAWAR: August 05 – A youngster selecting and purchasing small flags, cap and mask related to Independence Day as the nation starts preparations to celebrate Independence Day in befitting manners. APP photo by Shaheryar Anjum
APP29-050822 PESHAWAR: August 05 – Customer is selecting and purchasing the national flag as the nation starts preparations to celebrate Independence Day in befitting manners. APP photo by Shaheryar Anjum
APP30-050822 PESHAWAR: August 05 – People are buying horns and cap for their kids as the nation starts preparations to celebrate Independence Day in befitting manners. APP photo by Shaheryar Anjum

A vendor displaying National Flags and other indepndence Day celebration related stuff at Expressway

Patriotic citizen buying national flags with celebration items from roadside stalls to celebrate and show their true patriotism, solidarity and affection with country for upcoming Independence Day on 14th of August at Urdu Bazar.

A vendor displays children dresses with national flags on his roadside setupfor selling to patriotic citizens for upcoming celebration on Independence Day on 14th of August at Urdu Bazar

A vendor selling ladies dresses with national flags for patriotic citizens for upcoming Independence Day on 14th of August.

A patriotic mother buying dress with national flags for her kids to show their true patriotism, solidarity and affection with country for upcoming Independence Day on 14th of August

People are buying national flags and other items related to independence dayto celebrate upcoming Independence Day on 14th of August at Gumpat Road

Vendors displaying national flags and other decoration stuff to attract the customers in connection with upcoming Independence Day celebrations

A vendor is displaying and selling kitchen accessories at his cart at Korangi Bazaar

A street vendor on the way while carrying fancy household items on the bike

Workers are preparing paper flags for distribution in the market at their workplace in connection with the upcoming Independence Day to attract customers

People are buying national flags to celebrate upcoming Independence Day on 14th of August from a roadside vendor.

People are selecting and purchasing sunglasses from a roadside stall of a vendor

