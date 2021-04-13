Home Photos Feature Photos Vendor displaying melons to attract the customers at his roadside setup PhotosFeature Photos Vendor displaying melons to attract the customers at his roadside setup Tue, 13 Apr 2021, 9:05 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP10-130421 HYDERABAD: April 13 Vendor displaying melons to attract the customers at his roadside setup. APP photo by Farhan Khan ALSO READ Vendor displaying different dates to attract the customers in connection with upcoming Holy month of Ramzan-ul-Mubarak RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR People purchasing dates from vendor in connection with Holy month of Ramzan-ul-Mubarak at Tower Market Vendors arranging and displaying vegetables to attract the customers at Khana Pull Vendor displaying different dates to attract the customers in connection with upcoming Holy month of Ramzan-ul-Mubarak