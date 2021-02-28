Home Photos Feature Photos Two dried fruit vendors on their way in search of customersPhotosFeature PhotosTwo dried fruit vendors on their way in search of customers Sun, 28 Feb 2021, 6:36 PMFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP29-280221 FAISALABAD: February 28 - Two dried fruit vendors on their way in search of customers. APP photo by Muhammad WaseemAPP29-280221ALSO READ A vendor selling seasonal fruit strawberry at Shaheen ChowkRELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHORA vendor selling seasonal fruit strawberry at Shaheen ChowkA youngster collecting dried dung cake to be used as fuel for cooking purposesAn elderly labourer pushing handcart in Fruit and Vegetable Market in Federal Capital