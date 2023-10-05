Turkish Ambassador, Mehmet Pacaci called on Murtaza Solangi Caretaker Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting.

Turkish Ambassador, Mehmet Pacaci called on Murtaza Solangi Caretaker Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting.
APP21-051023 ISLAMABAD: October 05 - Turkish Ambassador, Mehmet Pacaci called on Murtaza Solangi Caretaker Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting.
Turkish Ambassador, Mehmet Pacaci called on Murtaza Solangi Caretaker Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting.
APP21-051023
ISLAMABAD: October 05 – 

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Follow Us

APP Services