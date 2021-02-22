Trainer is giving training to children and students during Junior Tennis Initiative (JTI) program in collaboration with International Tennis Federation (ITF) and Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) to promote tennis in Pakistan at Tennis Club
APP13-220221 PESHAWAR: Feb 22 - Trainer is giving training to children and students during Junior Tennis Initiative (JTI) program in collaboration with International Tennis Federation (ITF) and Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) to promote tennis in Pakistan at Tennis Club. APP Photo by Shaheryar Anjum
APP16-220221
PESHAWAR: February 22 – Player in action during Junior Tennis Initiative (JTI) program in collaboration with International Tennis Federation (ITF) and Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) to promote tennis in Pakistan at Tennis Club. APP Photo by Shaheryar Anjum
APP13-220221
PESHAWAR: Feb 22 – Trainer is giving training to children and students during Junior Tennis Initiative (JTI) program in collaboration with International Tennis Federation (ITF) and Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) to promote tennis in Pakistan at Tennis Club. APP Photo by Shaheryar Anjum
APP14-220221
PESHAWAR: February 22 – Players in action during Junior Tennis Initiative (JTI) program in collaboration with International Tennis Federation (ITF) and Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) to promote tennis in Pakistan at Tennis Club. APP Photo by Shaheryar Anjum
PESHAWAR: Feb 22 – player is in action during Junior Tennis Initiative (JTI) program in collaboration with the International Tennis Federation (ITF) and the Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) to promote tennis begins in Pakistan Tennis Club here on Monday. APP Photo by Shaheryar Anjum

ALSO READ  Lahore Qalandars' Shaheen Shah Afridi celebrates with teammates after taking wicket of Peshawar Zalmi's Imam ul Haq (not pictured) during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) T20 cricket match between the Lahore Qalandars and Peshawar Zalmi at the National Stadium

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR