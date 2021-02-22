Home Photos Trainer is giving training to children and students during Junior Tennis Initiative...PhotosSports PhotosTrainer is giving training to children and students during Junior Tennis Initiative (JTI) program in collaboration with International Tennis Federation (ITF) and Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) to promote tennis in Pakistan at Tennis Club Mon, 22 Feb 2021, 8:58 PMFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP13-220221 PESHAWAR: Feb 22 - Trainer is giving training to children and students during Junior Tennis Initiative (JTI) program in collaboration with International Tennis Federation (ITF) and Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) to promote tennis in Pakistan at Tennis Club. APP Photo by Shaheryar AnjumAPP16-220221PESHAWAR: February 22 – Player in action during Junior Tennis Initiative (JTI) program in collaboration with International Tennis Federation (ITF) and Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) to promote tennis in Pakistan at Tennis Club. APP Photo by Shaheryar AnjumAPP13-220221PESHAWAR: Feb 22 – Trainer is giving training to children and students during Junior Tennis Initiative (JTI) program in collaboration with International Tennis Federation (ITF) and Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) to promote tennis in Pakistan at Tennis Club. APP Photo by Shaheryar AnjumAPP14-220221PESHAWAR: February 22 – Players in action during Junior Tennis Initiative (JTI) program in collaboration with International Tennis Federation (ITF) and Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) to promote tennis in Pakistan at Tennis Club. APP Photo by Shaheryar AnjumPESHAWAR: Feb 22 – player is in action during Junior Tennis Initiative (JTI) program in collaboration with the International Tennis Federation (ITF) and the Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) to promote tennis begins in Pakistan Tennis Club here on Monday. APP Photo by Shaheryar AnjumALSO READ Lahore Qalandars' Shaheen Shah Afridi celebrates with teammates after taking wicket of Peshawar Zalmi's Imam ul Haq (not pictured) during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) T20 cricket match between the Lahore Qalandars and Peshawar Zalmi at the National StadiumRELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHORChildren enjoying swing in a local park at LatifabadChildren enjoying swing in a local park at LatifabadChildren enjoying while play on slide in a local park in Federal Capital