The leading Islamic Scholars (Ulema o Mashaikh) of all schools of thought interacted Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), at GHQ

The leading Islamic Scholars (Ulema o Mashaikh) of all schools of thought interacted Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), at GHQ
APP44-171123 RAWALPINDI: November 17 - The leading Islamic Scholars (Ulema o Mashaikh) of all schools of thought interacted Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), at GHQ. APP/ABB/ZID
The leading Islamic Scholars (Ulema o Mashaikh) of all schools of thought interacted Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), at GHQ
APP44-171123
RAWALPINDI: November 17 

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Follow Us

APP Services