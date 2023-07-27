Special Representative of the Prime Minister for Inter-Religious Harmony and Chairman Ulama Council Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi addressing a press conference regarding Ashura at Circuit House

Special Representative of the Prime Minister for Inter-Religious Harmony and Chairman Ulama Council Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi addressing a press conference regarding Ashura at Circuit House
APP58-270723 FAISALABAD: July 27 - Special Representative of the Prime Minister for Inter-Religious Harmony and Chairman Ulama Council Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi addressing a press conference regarding Ashura at Circuit House. APP/ TWR/ABB
Special Representative of the Prime Minister for Inter-Religious Harmony and Chairman Ulama Council Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi addressing a press conference regarding Ashura at Circuit House
APP58-270723 FAISALABAD:

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council and Special Representative of Prime Minister of Pakistan for Interfaith Harmony and Middle East Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi series of All Parties National Peace Seminar at Rahmani Islamic Center Model Town hand in hand for peace and unity on the occasion of Muharram

Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council and Special Representative of Prime Minister of Pakistan for Interfaith Harmony and Middle East Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi series...

Special Representative to PM on Interfaith Harmony and Middle East, and Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi talking to media

Special Representative to PM on Interfaith Harmony and Middle East, and Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi talking to media

ecial Representative to PM on Interfaith Harmony and Middle East and Chairman Pakistan Ullema Council Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi praises the successful student’s during annual ceremony with a series of prize distribution and dastarbandi, at Jamia Al Khair Johar Town

Special Representative to PM on Interfaith Harmony and Middle East and Chairman Pakistan Ullema Council Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi praises the successful student’s...

Special Representative to PM on Interfaith Harmony and Middle East and Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi addressing a press conference.

Special Representative to PM on Interfaith Harmony and Middle East and Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi addressing a press conference.

Ashrafi decries desecration of Holy Quran on pretext of 'freedom of expression'

Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council and Special Representative of Prime Minister of Pakistan for Interfaith Harmony and Middle East Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi addresses...

Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council and Special Representative of Prime Minister of Pakistan for Interfaith Harmony and Middle East Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi with Ulama Mashaikh addresses a press conference at Begumpura Mor.

Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council and Special Representative of Prime Minister of Pakistan for Interfaith Harmony and Middle East Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi with...

Special Representative to PM on Interfaith Harmony and Middle East and Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi attended reception on occasion of “92nd National Day of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia”

Special Representative to PM on Interfaith Harmony and Middle East and Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi attended reception on occasion...

Special Representative to the Prime Minister on Interfaith Harmony and Middle East, and Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi addresses the seminar on “Under age marriage and health issues” at local hotel.

Special Representative to the Prime Minister on Interfaith Harmony and Middle East, and Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi addresses the...

Chairman Muttahida Ulema Board Punjab Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi along with others addressing at the press conference.

Chairman Muttahida Ulema Board Punjab Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi along with others addressing at the press conference.

Chairman Muttahida Ulema Board Punjab Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi addresses Press Conference at Muttahida Ulma Board

Chairman Muttahida Ulema Board Punjab Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi addresses Press Conference at Muttahida Ulma Board

Al-Asoumi invites PM Imran Khan to address Arab Parliament: Ashrafi