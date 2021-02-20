Home Photos General Coverage Photos Shepherd guiding herd of camel towards grazing at fieldPhotosGeneral Coverage PhotosShepherd guiding herd of camel towards grazing at field Sun, 21 Feb 2021, 12:17 AMFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP45-200221 MULTAN: February 20 - Shepherd guiding herd of camel towards grazing at field. APP photo by Safdar AbbasALSO READ Farmer family traveling on the camel cart loaded with fodder for animal after cutting from fieldRELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHORA farmer collecting cabbages from his fieldFarmer family traveling on the camel cart loaded with fodder for animal after cutting from fieldTwo elderly female farmers destroying the extra plants from their field