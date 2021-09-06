Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed, Chairman Senate Standing Committee On Defence And Members Of The Committee offering fateha after laying wreath at mausoleum of Lnk Muhammad Mehfooz Shaeed, NH, Pind Malkan

Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed, Chairman Senate Standing Committee On Defence And Members Of The Committee offering fateha after laying wreath at mausoleum of Lnk Muhammad Mehfooz Shaeed, NH, Pind Malkan
APP54-060921 ISLAMABAD: September 06 - Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed, Chairman Senate Standing Committee On Defence And Members Of The Committee offering fateha after laying wreath at mausoleum of Lnk Muhammad Mehfooz Shaeed, NH, Pind Malkan. APP
RAWALPINDI: September 06 – Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed, Chairman Senate Standing Committee On Defence And Members Of The Committee offering fateha with the family of Major Mudassar Shaheed, Chaklala Garrison. APP

Chief of Naval Staff,Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi offering Fateha on Shuhada Monument at Naval Headquarters Islamabad to mark Defence & Martyrs day of Pakistan

Chief of Naval Staff,Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi offering Fateha on Shuhada Monument at Naval Headquarters Islamabad to mark Defence & Martyrs day of Pakistan

Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed, Chairman Senate Standing Committee On Defence laying wreath at mausoleum of LNK Muhammad Mehfooz Shaeed, NH, Pind Malkan

Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed, Chairman Senate Standing Committee On Defence laying wreath at mausoleum of LNK Muhammad Mehfooz Shaeed, NH, Pind Malkan

Ambassador Imtiaz Ahmad addresses the event to mark the Defence and Martyrs Day of Pakistan at the Embassy of Pakistan to pay tributes to the martyrs who laid their lives and salute the veterans who fought to defend and uphold sovereignty and territorial integrity of Pakistan

Ambassador Imtiaz Ahmad addresses the event to mark the Defence and Martyrs Day of Pakistan at the Embassy of Pakistan to pay tributes to...

A view of closed Faizabad Bus Stand I-8 due to closure of transportation as precautionary measures to prevent and protect the people from COVID-19 pandemic

A view of closed Faizabad Bus Stand I-8 due to closure of transportation as precautionary measures to prevent and protect the people from COVID-19 pandemic

In-absentia funeral prayers for Ali Geelani held at Faisal Mosque

A view of dark clouds hovering over the city before rain

A view of dark clouds hovering over the city before rain

Managing Director Pakistan, Bait-ul-Mal, Malik Zaheer Abbas and UAE Ambassador to Pakistan, H.E. Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Al-Zaabi discussing the possible joint efforts to rehabilitate the vulnerable community of the country during their meeting in UAE Embassy

Managing Director Pakistan, Bait-ul-Mal, Malik Zaheer Abbas and UAE Ambassador to Pakistan, H.E. Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Al-Zaabi discussing the possible joint efforts to rehabilitate the vulnerable community of the country during their meeting in UAE Embassy

Senator Syed Ali Zafar, Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Law and Justice presiding over a meeting of the committee at Parliament House

Senator Syed Ali Zafar, Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Law and Justice presiding over a meeting of the committee at Parliament House

A vendor arranging and displaying fresh dates to attract the customers at roadside setup in Federal Capital

A vendor arranging and displaying fresh dates to attract the customers at roadside setup in Federal Capital

A Red Vented Bubul with her lunch sitting on a branch of tree at Margallah Hills

A Red Vented Bubul with her lunch sitting on a branch of tree at Margallah Hills

Mushaal Hussein Mullick Chairperson Peace and Culture Organisation, Secretary General Peace and Culture Organisation Sabien Hussein Mullick, Zaman Bajwa Youth Forum for Kashmir along with civil society talking to a media during Black Day protest on 15th August 2021, Indias Independence Day as Kashmirs Black Day outside F-9 Park

Mushaal Hussein Mullick Chairperson Peace and Culture Organisation, Secretary General Peace and Culture Organisation Sabien Hussein Mullick, Zaman Bajwa Youth Forum for Kashmir along...

Overgrown grass and weeds in the playgrounds and other surrounding areas of some Islamabad Capital Territory schools and colleges can pose health hazards to the students and need the attention of the concerned authorities.( Match the picture with the story slugged Overgrown grass, weeds in schools playgrounds poses health hazards to children already released by APP)

Overgrown grass and weeds in the playgrounds and other surrounding areas of some Islamabad Capital Territory schools and colleges can pose health hazards to...