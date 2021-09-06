PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed, Chairman Senate Standing Committee On Defence And Members Of The Committee offering fateha after laying wreath at mausoleum of Lnk Muhammad Mehfooz Shaeed, NH, Pind Malkan Mon, 6 Sep 2021, 11:22 PM Twitter Facebook WhatsApp Pinterest Linkedin Email Telegram APP54-060921 ISLAMABAD: September 06 - Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed, Chairman Senate Standing Committee On Defence And Members Of The Committee offering fateha after laying wreath at mausoleum of Lnk Muhammad Mehfooz Shaeed, NH, Pind Malkan. APP APP55-060921RAWALPINDI: September 06 – Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed, Chairman Senate Standing Committee On Defence And Members Of The Committee offering fateha with the family of Major Mudassar Shaheed, Chaklala Garrison. APP