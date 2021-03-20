Home Photos General Coverage Photos Senator Ejaz Chaudhry addressing the gathering at oath taking ceremony of the...PhotosGeneral Coverage PhotosSenator Ejaz Chaudhry addressing the gathering at oath taking ceremony of the members of PTI Religious Affairs Wing Regional Governing Committee Sat, 20 Mar 2021, 6:24 PMFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP30-200321 LAHORE: March 20 - Senator Ejaz Chaudhry addressing the gathering at oath taking ceremony of the members of PTI Religious Affairs Wing Regional Governing Committee. APP Photo by Ashraf ChAPP30-200321RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHORNewly elected Senator Aon Abbas Bappi addressing public gathering at Qadirpur ranSpecial Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister for Information Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan addressing press conferenceSenator Lt Gen (Retd) Abdul Qayyum Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Defence Production alongwith members visiting Karachi Shipyard & Engineering Works