Home Photos General Coverage Photos Renowned singer Sair Ali performs during the launching ceremony of Pakistan Paragliding... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Renowned singer Sair Ali performs during the launching ceremony of Pakistan Paragliding Championship Thu, 4 Feb 2021, 7:06 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP22-040221 ISLAMABAD: February - 04 Renowned singer Sair Ali performs during the launching ceremony of Pakistan Paragliding Championship. APP photo by Saleem Rana ALSO READ Country Head UNESCO Ms Philo addressing during UNESCO unveiling plaque ceremony at Al-Hamra RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Country Head UNESCO Ms Philo addressing during UNESCO unveiling plaque ceremony at Al-Hamra Chief Naval Overseer along with official of Pakistan Navy and China Shipyard at the launching ceremony of 2nd ship of Type-054A/P Class Frigate constructed... People viewing horse dance during a ceremony