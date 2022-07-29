PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Renowned Poet Asgher Nadeem Syed presenting poetry during Mushaira organized by Directorate of Electronic Media and Publications (DEMP) at University of Lahore. Fri, 29 Jul 2022, 10:39 PM TwitterFacebookWhatsAppPinterestLinkedinEmailTelegram APP69-290722 LAHORE: July 29 - Renowned Poet Asgher Nadeem Syed presenting poetry during Mushaira organized by Directorate of Electronic Media and Publications (DEMP) at University of Lahore. APP Photo by Ashraf Chaudhry APP69-290722 LAHORE: APP70-290722 LAHORE: July 29 – Renowned Poet Wasi Shah presenting poetry during Mushaira organized by Directorate of Electronic Media and Publications (DEMP) at University of Lahore. APP Photo by Ashraf Chaudhry APP71-290722 LAHORE: July 29 – Renowned Poet Asgher Nadeem Syed in a group photo with participants during Mushaira organized by Directorate of Electronic Media and Publications (DEMP) at University of Lahore. APP Photo by Ashraf Chaudhry