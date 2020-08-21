RAWALPINDI: August 21 – Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed addressing the Inaugural Ceremony of Govt Post Graduate College for Women Railway Station Road Saddar. APP photo by Javed Qureshi

RAWALPINDI: August 21 - Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed addressing the Inaugural Ceremony of Govt Post Graduate College for Women Railway Station Road Saddar. APP photo by Javed Qureshi
APP14-21 RAWALPINDI: August 21 - Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed addressing the Inaugural Ceremony of Govt Post Graduate College for Women Railway Station Road Saddar. APP photo by Javed Qureshi
APP14-21

ALSO READ  RAWALPINDI: August 21 - Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed Receiving Souvenir during Inaugural Ceremony of Govt Post Graduate College for Women Railway Station Road Saddar. APP photo by Javed Qureshi

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR