PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Punjab Minister for Sports Rai Taimoor Bhatti addressing the ceremony of First Chief Minister Five A-Side National Women Hockey Championship at National Hockey Stadium Fri, 15 Oct 2021, 11:54 PM Twitter Facebook WhatsApp Pinterest Linkedin Email Telegram APP82-151021 LAHORE: October 15 - Punjab Minister for Sports Rai Taimoor Bhatti addressing the ceremony of First Chief Minister Five A-Side National Women Hockey Championship at National Hockey Stadium. APP Photo by Ashraf Ch APP82-151021 LAHORE: APP83-151021 LAHORE: October 15 – Punjab Minister for Sports Rai Taimoor Bhatti inaugurating First Chief Minister Five A-Side National Women Hockey Championship at National Hockey Stadium. APP Photo by Ashraf Ch