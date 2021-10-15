Punjab Minister for Sports Rai Taimoor Bhatti addressing the ceremony of First Chief Minister Five A-Side National Women Hockey Championship at National Hockey Stadium

Players struggling to hold on the ball during hockey match for First Chief Minister Five A-Side National Women Hockey Championship at National Hockey Stadium

Preparations underway at the National Hockey Stadium for upcoming First Chief Minister Punjab National Women Hockey Championship which would be started from October 15

Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari addressing to party workers at UC 20 during his visit

CEO Shaukat Khanum Hospital Dr Asim Yusuf addressing during Pink Illumination of Mazar-e-Quaid Jinnah Mausoleum by Shaukat Khanum Hospital as part of Breast Cancer Awareness Campaign at here Provincial Capital.

Nilofar, Haleem discuss matters pertaining to women rights in Sindh

Chairperson National Commission on Status of Women (NCSW) Nilofar Bakhtiar addressing a news conference along with other members of Commission at Sindh Assembly building

Secretary Agriculture South Punjab Saqib Ali Ateel addressing during a ceremony to mark World Cotton Day at CCRI

KP Minister for Agriculture Muhibullah Khan addressing during Handing Over Ceremony Item for Agriculture Extension Department KP

Players in action during final squash match of Women Satellite Squash Championship at Squash Complex

Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Abdul Qayyum Khan Niazi addressing to a gathering of Kashmiri refugees

Opposition Leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh addressing during Anti-Drugs & Narcotics Conference at Press Club Auditorium

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Mr Farrukh Habib addressing a function Life Beyond War and Rebuilding Afghanistan Together at PNCA in the Federal

Senator Ijaz Chaudhry addressing a press conference

