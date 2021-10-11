PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Provincial Minister for Energy Dr Muhammad Akhtar Malik unveiling the plaque of 800 KWP Solar System Installation & Retrofitting at DHQ Teaching Hospital Sargodha Mon, 11 Oct 2021, 11:14 PM Twitter Facebook WhatsApp Pinterest Linkedin Email Telegram APP38-111021 SARGODHA: October 11- Provincial Minister for Energy Dr Muhammad Akhtar Malik unveiling the plaque of 800 KWP Solar System Installation & Retrofitting at DHQ Teaching Hospital Sargodha. APP photo by Hassan Mahmood APP38-111021 SARGODHA