APP15-181122 HYDERABAD: November 18 – Principal Shah Abdul Latif Girls Collage Saima Parveen giving away a shield to county Cambridge collage players during closing ceremony of 2nd students Olympic Games 2022 at Shah Abdul Latifif Girls Collage . APP /AKS/MOS/SSH
IGP Abdul Khaliq Shaikh distributes shield among cadets during a 96th passing out parade held at Police Training Center Quetta

Adviser to Prime Minister for Political and Public Affars Engr Amir Muqam presenting Shield to H.E Yerzhan Kistafin Ambassador of Kazakhstan after meeting

Managing Director Badar Expo Solutions Zohair Naseer presenting shield to Governor Sindh Kamran Tessori

Vice Chancellor Jamia Karachi Dr Khalid Mehmood Iraqi presenting shield to Governor Sindh Kamran Tessori in Seerat Confrence

President Women Chamber of Commerce Dr. Maryam Nauman, Iram Naz (blind entrepreneur) and others presents shield to President SCCI Abdul Gahfoor Malik at the Annual Ceremony of Travel to Light Educational Institute

Federal Minister for Defence, Khawaja Muhammad Asif presenting a shield to Ambassador of the Republic of Uzbekistan to Pakistan, H.E. Aybek Arif Usmanov

Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif presenting a Shield to H.E. Adam M Tugio, Ambassador of the Repulic of Indonesia in Islamabad

Minister for Defence, Khawaja Muhammad Asif presenting a shield to H.E. Mr. Charles Joseph M Delogne, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Belgium in Federal Capital

Federal Minister for Eductaion and Professional Training Rana Tanver Hussain and Parliamentary Secretary Ms. Zeb Jaffar giving shield to a Principal on World Teacher’s Day at IMCG F-7/4 in Federal Capital

GOC Major General Dilawar Khan receiving shield from Gymkhana President Saleem Qureshi and Managing committee after inauguration of Jawed Miandad cricket auto balling pitch at Gymkhana

Chief guest Prof. Nuzhat Shah along with Principal Begum Nusrat Bhutto Government Girls Degree College Prof. Samina Naz Abro giving gifts and certificate to participate students during annual Jaiza Husn-e-Naat competition in connection with Eid-Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH)

Managing Director Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal, Amir Fida Paracha receiving shield from Company Manager PMS Certification, Irum Jahangir in a ceremony for the Implementation of ISO 9001: 2015 Quality Management System in PBM

