Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif meets President of Sri Lanka H.E Ranil Wikremesinghe and Minister of State UK, Rt Hon Andrew Mitchell on the sidelines of Coronation of King Charles lll

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif meets President of Sri Lanka H.E Ranil Wikremesinghe and Minister of State UK, Rt Hon Andrew Mitchell on the sidelines of Coronation of King Charles lll.
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif meets Secretary General of Commonwealth Patricia Scotland on the sidelines of Coronation of King Charles lll.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif meets President of Brazil H.E Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on the sidelines of Coronation of King Charles lll

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif meets President of Malta H.E George William Vella on the sidelines of Coronation of King Charles lll

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif meets President of Republic of Mauritus H.E Prithvirajising Roopun on the sidelines of Coronation of King Charles lll

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif meets President of Republic of Zambia H.E Hakainde Hichilema on the sidelines of Coronation of King Charles lll

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif meets President of Maldives H.E Ibrahim Mohamed Solih on the sidelines of Coronation of King Charles lll

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif met King Charles lll on the sidelines of a meeting of leaders of Commonwealth Countries

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif meets Secretary General of Commonwealth, Patricia Scotland on the sidelines of a meeting of the leaders of Commonwealth Countries

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif meets British Prime minister Rishi Sunak on the sidelines of a meeting of the leaders of Commonwealth Countries

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif being received by Pakistan High Commissioner to the UK Mr. Moazzam Ahmad Khan and Special Representative of the British Foreign Secretary Mr. David Gordon-MacLeod at the airport

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif being received by Pakistan High Commissioner to the UK Mr. Moazzam Ahmad Khan and Special Representative of the British Foreign Secretary Mr. David Gordon-MacLeod at the airport

