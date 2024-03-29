Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif chairs a meeting on measures against the spectrum of illegal activities.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif chairs a meeting on measures against the spectrum of illegal activities.
APP49-290324 ISLAMABAD: March 29 – Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif chairs a meeting on measures against the spectrum of illegal activities.
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif chairs a meeting on measures against the spectrum of illegal activities.
APP49-290324
ISLAMABAD: March 29 – 

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Follow Us

APP Services