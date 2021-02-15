Home Photos General Coverage Photos President PTI Central Punjab Ijaz Ahmed Chaudhry talking to media persons after...PhotosGeneral Coverage PhotosPresident PTI Central Punjab Ijaz Ahmed Chaudhry talking to media persons after submitting nomination papers for Senate election Mon, 15 Feb 2021, 8:21 PMFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP37-150221 LAHORE: February 15 – President PTI Central Punjab Ijaz Ahmed Chaudhry talking to media persons after submitting nomination papers for Senate election. APPALSO READ 78 candidates file Senate election nomination papersRELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR78 candidates file Senate election nomination papersProbe body to question beneficiaries, financiers of Senate vote purchaseOpposition’s stance against open balloting in Senate election illogical, beyond comprehension: Shibli