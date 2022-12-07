President Dr. Arif Alvi giving “enablers” awards to entrepreneurs/businesses in recognition of their exceptional performance in the field of IT and Emerging Technologies, at Aiwa-e-Sadr.

President Dr. Arif Alvi giving
APP91-071222 ISLAMABAD: December 07 - President Dr. Arif Alvi giving "enablers" awards to entrepreneurs/businesses in recognition of their exceptional performance in the field of IT and Emerging Technologies, at Aiwa-e-Sadr. APP/ABB/FHA
President Dr. Arif Alvi giving "enablers" awards to entrepreneurs/businesses in recognition of their exceptional performance in the field of IT and Emerging Technologies, at Aiwa-e-Sadr.
APP91-071222 ISLAMABAD:

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

President Dr. Arif Alvi addressing the participants of Emerging Technology Conference, at Aiwan-e-Sadr.

President Dr. Arif Alvi addressing the participants of Emerging Technology Conference, at Aiwan-e-Sadr.

President Dr. Arif Alvi in a group photo with award-winning entrepreneurs who performed well in the field of IT and Emerging Technologies, at Aiwan-e-Sadr

President Dr. Arif Alvi in a group photo with award-winning entrepreneurs who performed well in the field of IT and Emerging Technologies, at Aiwan-e-Sadr

President Dr. Arif Alvi addressing the participants of Emerging Technology Conference, at Aiwan-e-Sadr.

President Dr. Arif Alvi addressing the participants of Emerging Technology Conference, at Aiwan-e-Sadr.

Chairman of the Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC) Captain ® Zahid Saeed presenting Annual Report 2021 to President Dr. Arif Alvi at Aiwan-e-Sadr.

Chairman of the Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC) Captain ® Zahid Saeed presenting Annual Report 2021 to President Dr. Arif Alvi at Aiwan-e-Sadr.

The outgoing Ambassador of Oman to Pakistan Al-Sheikh Dr. Mohammed Omar Ahmed Al-Marhoon called on President Dr. Arif Alvi at Aiwan-e-Sadr

President Dr. Arif Alvi offering condolences over the sad demise of former Chinese President, Jiang Zemin at Chinese Embassy

President Dr. Arif Alvi offering condolences over the sad demise of former Chinese President, Jiang Zemin at Chinese Embassy

President Dr. Arif Alvi offering condolences over the sad demise of former Chinese President, Jiang Zemin at Chinese Embassy

President Dr. Arif Alvi offering condolences over the sad demise of former Chinese President, Jiang Zemin at Chinese Embassy

President Dr. Arif Alvi offering condolences over the sad demise of former Chinese President, Jiang Zemin at Chinese Embassy

President Dr. Arif Alvi offering condolences over the sad demise of former Chinese President, Jiang Zemin at Chinese Embassy

President Dr. Arif Alvi offering condolences over the sad demise of former Chinese President, Jiang Zemin at Chinese Embassy

President Dr. Arif Alvi offering condolences over the sad demise of former Chinese President, Jiang Zemin at Chinese Embassy

A group photo along with President of Pakistan Dr. Arif Alvi during the Inauguration of 1st Pakistan Polish International Scientific Conference organized by Federal Urdu University at Governor House

A group photo along with President of Pakistan Dr. Arif Alvi during the Inauguration of 1st Pakistan Polish International Scientific Conference organized by Federal...

President of Pakistan Dr. Arif Alvi addressing the Inauguration of 1st Pakistan Polish International Scientific Conference organized by Federal Urdu University at Governor House. Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Zia-ud-Din and others also seen on the stage

President of Pakistan Dr. Arif Alvi addressing the Inauguration of 1st Pakistan Polish International Scientific Conference organized by Federal Urdu University at Governor House....

President of Pakistan Dr. Arif Alvi addressing the Inauguration of 1st Pakistan Polish International Scientific Conference organized by Federal Urdu University at Governor House. Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Zia-ud-Din and others also seen on the stage

President of Pakistan Dr. Arif Alvi addressing the Inauguration of 1st Pakistan Polish International Scientific Conference organized by Federal Urdu University at Governor House....