Players of GB Police and GB Scouts polo teams struggling to get hold on the ball during Jashan-e-Azadi Polo Tournament at played at Shahi Polo Ground

Students , umbrellas ,
APP47-121121 GILGIT: November 12 - Players of GB Police and GB Scouts polo teams struggling to get hold on the ball during Jashan-e-Azadi Polo Tournament at played at Shahi Polo Ground. APP Photo by Ashraf Hussain
APP47-121121 GILGIT:
APP48-121121 GILGIT: November 12 – Players of GB Police and GB Scouts polo teams struggling to get hold on the ball during Jashan-e-Azadi Polo Tournament at played at Shahi Polo Ground. APP Photo by Ashraf Hussain

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Anees Ur Rehman Barry giving the winning trophy to the Players of Barry`s Polo Team during the Final Match of Happy Cow Cheese Polo for Peace. Barry`s Polo Team won by 9-5

Anees Ur Rehman Barry giving the winning trophy to the Players of Barry`s Polo Team during the Final Match of Happy Cow Cheese Polo...

Pakistan Women Cricket Team players offering Dua before training sessions at the National Stadium. Pakistan and West Indies Women ODI Series 2021 commence from 08 November

Pakistan Women Cricket Team players offering Dua before training sessions at the National Stadium. Pakistan and West Indies Women ODI Series 2021 commence from...

Players in action in final match during All Sindh Ranking Badminton Tournament organized by Sindh Badminton Association at Hyderabad Club

Players in action in final match during All Sindh Ranking Badminton Tournament organized by Sindh Badminton Association at Hyderabad Club

Pakistan Women Cricket Team players during training sessions. Pakistan held scenario-based training at the High Performance Centre ground

Pakistan Women Cricket Team players during training sessions. Pakistan held scenario-based training at the High Performance Centre ground

Players in action during cricket match playing between Beacon House College & FGEI Degree College during Allama Iqbal Cricket Tournament 2021 by District Administration at Niaz Stadium

Players in action during cricket match playing between Beacon House College & FGEI Degree College during Allama Iqbal Cricket Tournament 2021 by District Administration...

Players in action during cricket match played between GCU XI & Degree College Qasimabad teams during opening ceremony of Allama Iqbal Cricket Tournament 2021 by District Administration at Niaz Stadium

Players in action during cricket match played between GCU XI & Degree College Qasimabad teams during opening ceremony of Allama Iqbal Cricket Tournament 2021...

Players of Habib Metro Lions and FC Polo teams struggling to get hold on the ball in the final of the Shaukat Khanum Pink Polo 2021 at the Jinnah Polo Fields (JPF) ground. Habib Metro Lions polo team won the match by 14/03

Players of Habib Metro Lions and FC Polo teams struggling to get hold on the ball in the final of the Shaukat Khanum Pink...

Players struggling to hold on the ball during hockey match for First Chief Minister Five A-Side National Women Hockey Championship at National Hockey Stadium

Players struggling to hold on the ball during hockey match for First Chief Minister Five A-Side National Women Hockey Championship at National Hockey Stadium

Players in action during semi final match of the Chief of the Air Staff-Serena Hotel International Squash Tournament organized by Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) in collaboration with Pakistan Air Force, Serena Hotels and Combaxx Sports at Mushaf Squash Complex

Players in action during semi final match of the Chief of the Air Staff-Serena Hotel International Squash Tournament organized by Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF)...

A group photograph of Ejaz Ghuri with football players during Annual Sports Gala at Government Pilot School

A group photograph of Ejaz Ghuri with football players during Annual Sports Gala at Government Pilot School

Players in action in match during Chief of the Air Staff-Serena Hotel International Squash Tournament at Mushaf Squash Complex

Players in action in match during Chief of the Air Staff-Serena Hotel International Squash Tournament at Mushaf Squash Complex

Girl players on the way while riding on motorbike at Hyderabad Club Road

Girl players on the way while riding on motorbike at Hyderabad Club Road