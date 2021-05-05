Home Photos Feature Photos People standing in queue to reserve their seats in train at Railway... PhotosFeature Photos People standing in queue to reserve their seats in train at Railway Reservation Office for upcoming Eidul Fitr Wed, 5 May 2021, 7:34 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP15-050521 HYDERABAD: May 05 People standing in queue to reserve their seats in train at Railway Reservation Office for upcoming Eidul Fitr. APP photo by Farhan Khan ALSO READ A woman selecting & purchasing artificial jewelry from vendor stall at Resham Gali during Eid Shopping RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR A large number of people standing in queues outside Utility Store to purchasing daily commodities during Holy Fasting Month of Ramzanul Mubarak People standing in queue at the entrance gate of Atrium mall as a prevention measures taken by the mall management to contain spread of... A large number of people standing in queues in front of a Utility Store to purchasing daily commodities during Holy Fasting Month of Ramzanul...