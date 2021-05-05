People standing in queue to reserve their seats in train at Railway Reservation Office for upcoming Eidul Fitr
APP15-050521 HYDERABAD: May 05  People standing in queue to reserve their seats in train at Railway Reservation Office for upcoming Eidul Fitr. APP photo by Farhan Khan

