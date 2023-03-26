People standing in a queue to purchase flour bags on subsidized rate at Ramzan Bachat Bazar during holy month of Ramzan set up by the District Government near Railway Station

People standing in a queue to purchase flour bags on subsidized rate at Ramzan Bachat Bazar during holy month of Ramzan set up by the District Government near Railway Station
APP46-260323 LARKANA: March 26 - People standing in a queue to purchase flour bags on subsidized rate at Ramzan Bachat Bazar during holy month of Ramzan set up by the District Government near Railway Station. APP/NAS/MOS
<em>People standing in a queue to purchase flour bags on subsidized rate at Ramzan Bachat Bazar during holy month of Ramzan set up by the District Government near Railway Station</em>
APP46-260323 LARKANA:

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR