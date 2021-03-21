Home Photos General Coverage Photos Pakistan Army helicopter during Air Show for rehearsal of Pakistan Day parade...PhotosGeneral Coverage PhotosPakistan Army helicopter during Air Show for rehearsal of Pakistan Day parade at Zero Point Bridge Sun, 21 Mar 2021, 6:12 PMFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP12-210321 ISLAMABAD: March 21 Pakistan Army helicopter during Air Show for rehearsal of Pakistan Day parade at Zero Point Bridge. APP Photo by Irshad SheikhAPP12-210321APP13-210321ISLAMABAD: March 21 Pakistan Navy helicopter during Air Show for rehearsal of Pakistan Day parade at Zero Point Bridge. APP Photo by Irshad SheikhAPP14-210321ISLAMABAD: March 21 Pakistan Army helicopters during Air Show for rehearsal of Pakistan Day parade at Zero Point Bridge. APP Photo by Irshad SheikhALSO READ Girls taking selfie with cell phone during All Pakistan Fruit, Flower & Vegetable Show at Bagh Ibn-e-QasimRELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHORPeople capture with their cell phone during Air Show of PAF Jets for rehearsal of Pakistan Day parade at Zero Point BridgePeople waiting for the Air Show of PAF Jets during rehearsal of Pakistan Day parade at Zero Point BridgePreparations in full swing to celebrate Pakistan Day in befitting manner on Mar 23