Newly trained Police Force demonstrating their skills during the Passing Out Parade Ceremony of 60th Batch Recruit Class Course at Police Training Institute
APP45-180321 MULTAN: March 18 - Newly trained Police Force demonstrating their skills during the Passing Out Parade Ceremony of 60th Batch Recruit Class Course at Police Training Institute. APP photo by Tanveer Bukhari

