Federal Minister for Climate Change, Senator Sherry Rehman and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Interior and Legal Affairs, Attaullah Tarar addressing a press conference

Federal Minister for Climate Change, Senator Sherry Rehman and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Interior and Legal Affairs, Attaullah Tarar addressing a press conference
APP84-110723 ISLAMABAD: July 11 – Federal Minister for Climate Change, Senator Sherry Rehman and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Interior and Legal Affairs, Attaullah Tarar addressing a press conference. APP/FHA
Federal Minister for Climate Change, Senator Sherry Rehman and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Interior and Legal Affairs, Attaullah Tarar addressing a press conference
APP84-110723 ISLAMABAD
Sponsored Ad

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Federal Minister for Climate Change, Senator Sherry Rehman and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Interior and Legal Affairs, Attaullah Tarar addressing a press conference

Federal Minister for Climate Change, Senator Sherry Rehman and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Interior and Legal Affairs, Attaullah Tarar addressing a...

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar chaired the meeting of the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC)

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar chaired the meeting of the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC)

Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Prof. Ahsan Iqbal at a dinner with representatives of Chinese companies working on CPEC projects. A cake was also cut to celebrate the sucessful completion of Decade of CPEC

Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Prof. Ahsan Iqbal at a dinner with representatives of Chinese companies working on CPEC projects. A...

Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Prof. Ahsan Iqbal at a dinner with representatives of Chinese companies working on CPEC projects. A cake was also cut to celebrate the sucessful completion of Decade of CPEC

Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Prof. Ahsan Iqbal at a dinner with representatives of Chinese companies working on CPEC projects. A...

Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Prof. Ahsan Iqbal co-chaired the 12th (Special) Joint Cooperation Committee (JCC) of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) with Vice Chairman National Development & Reform Commission (NDRC), China Mr. Cong Liang

Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Prof. Ahsan Iqbal co-chaired the 12th (Special) Joint Cooperation Committee (JCC) of China Pakistan Economic Corridor...

Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Prof. Ahsan Iqbal co-chaired the 12th (Special) Joint Cooperation Committee (JCC) of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) with Vice Chairman National Development & Reform Commission (NDRC), China Mr. Cong Liang

Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Prof. Ahsan Iqbal co-chaired the 12th (Special) Joint Cooperation Committee (JCC) of China Pakistan Economic Corridor...

Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Prof. Ahsan Iqbal co-chaired the 12th (Special) Joint Cooperation Committee (JCC) of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) with Vice Chairman National Development & Reform Commission (NDRC), China Mr. Cong Liang

Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Prof. Ahsan Iqbal co-chaired the 12th (Special) Joint Cooperation Committee (JCC) of China Pakistan Economic Corridor...

Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Prof. Ahsan Iqbal met with Mr. Zheng Shanjie, Chairman, National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC). They reviewed progress on ongoing CPEC projects and exchanged views on its future direction in line with the important consensus between the leadership of the two brotherly countries

Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Prof. Ahsan Iqbal met with Mr. Zheng Shanjie, Chairman, National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC). They...

Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Prof. Ahsan Iqbal met with Mr. Zheng Shanjie, Chairman, National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC). They reviewed progress on ongoing CPEC projects and exchanged views on its future direction in line with the important consensus between the leadership of the two brotherly countries

Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Prof. Ahsan Iqbal met with Mr. Zheng Shanjie, Chairman, National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC). They...

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Ms. Marriyum Aurangzeb is talking to the media during his visit to the PBC building

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Ms. Marriyum Aurangzeb is talking to the media during his visit to the PBC building

Federal minister for Information and Broadcasting Ms. Marriyum Aurangzeb addressing a Press Conference at Press Club

Federal minister for Information and Broadcasting Ms. Marriyum Aurangzeb addressing a Press Conference at Press Club

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar chaired a meeting of Cabinet Committee on Privatization (CCoP)

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar chaired a meeting of Cabinet Committee on Privatization (CCoP)