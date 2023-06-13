PhotosNational Photos Chairman NDMA, Lt. Gen. Inam Haider Malik called on the Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad on June 13, 2023, and briefed the Prime Minister about preparations to deal with Cyclone “Biparjoy” Tue, 13 Jun 2023, 9:23 PM TwitterFacebookWhatsAppPinterestLinkedinEmailTelegramCopy URL APP53-130623 ISLAMABAD: June 13 - Chairman NDMA, Lt. Gen. Inam Haider Malik called on the Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad on June 13, 2023, and briefed the Prime Minister about preparations to deal with Cyclone "Biparjoy". APP/FHA APP53-130623 ISLAMABAD Sponsored Ad