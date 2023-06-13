Chairman NDMA, Lt. Gen. Inam Haider Malik called on the Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad on June 13, 2023, and briefed the Prime Minister about preparations to deal with Cyclone “Biparjoy”

Chairman NDMA, Lt. Gen. Inam Haider Malik called on the Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad on June 13, 2023, and briefed the Prime Minister about preparations to deal with Cyclone
APP53-130623 ISLAMABAD: June 13 - Chairman NDMA, Lt. Gen. Inam Haider Malik called on the Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad on June 13, 2023, and briefed the Prime Minister about preparations to deal with Cyclone "Biparjoy". APP/FHA
Chairman NDMA, Lt. Gen. Inam Haider Malik called on the Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad on June 13, 2023, and briefed the Prime Minister about preparations to deal with Cyclone "Biparjoy"
APP53-130623 ISLAMABAD
Sponsored Ad

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR