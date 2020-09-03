PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos MULTAN: September 03 – Students performing in tableau during Peace Theater performance in connection with Independence Summer Peace Festival celebration organized by District Government at Arts Council. APP photo by Qasim Ghauri Thu, 3 Sep 2020, 5:11 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP25-03 MULTAN: September 03 - Students performing in tableau during Peace Theater performance in connection with Independence Summer Peace Festival celebration organized by District Government at Arts Council. APP photo by Qasim Ghauri APP25-03 ALSO READ MULTAN: September 03 - Students performing in tableau during Peace Theater performance in connection with Independence Summer Peace Festival celebration organized by District Government at Arts Council. APP photo by Qasim Ghauri