Home Photos Feature Photos MULTAN: October 30 – A girl attending the Eid Milad-un-Nabi procession to... PhotosFeature Photos MULTAN: October 30 – A girl attending the Eid Milad-un-Nabi procession to celebrate birthday of Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him). APP photo by Tanveer Bukhari Fri, 30 Oct 2020, 8:33 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP28-30 MULTAN: October 30 - A girl attending the Eid Milad-un-Nabi procession to celebrate birthday of Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him). APP photo by Tanveer Bukhari APP28-30 ALSO READ ISLAMABAD: October 30 Volunteers distributing free food among the participants of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) procession to celebrate birthday of Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him). APP photo by Saleem Rana RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR CHINIOT: October 30 – A large number of people participating in the procession to celebrate birthday of Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him).... LARKANA: October 30 A large number of children getting food distribute by volunteers during Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) procession to celebrate birthday of Holy... LARKANA: October 30 A large number of people participating in the procession to celebrate birthday of Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him)....