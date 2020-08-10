MULTAN: August 10 – Children selecting and purchasing national flags and other stuff from a shop in connection with Independence Day celebrations. APP photo by Safdar Abbas

MULTAN: August 10 – Children selecting and purchasing national flags and other stuff from a shop in connection with Independence Day celebrations. APP photo by Safdar Abbas
APP32-10 MULTAN: August 10 – Children selecting and purchasing national flags and other stuff from a shop in connection with Independence Day celebrations. APP photo by Safdar Abbas
APP32-10

ALSO READ  Capital turns green, white ahead of Independence Day; preparations in full swing

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR