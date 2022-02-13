Members of Civil Society Karachi holding protest demonstration against sexual harassment, killings, forced conversations of students in Sindh’s Colleges and Universities at Press Club

APP35-130222 KARACHI: February 13 - Members of Civil Society Karachi holding protest demonstration against sexual harassment, killings, forced conversations of students in Sindh's Colleges and Universities at Press Club. APP photo by Saeed Qureshi
February 13

Women activists of Majlis-e-Wahdath Muslimeen (MWM) stage a protest demonstration against ban on hijab in Indian state at Press Club

Special Assistant to Prime Minister for Sindh Dr. Arbab Gulam Rahim addressing to media person after meeting victim's family members

Women activist of Jammat-e-Islami shouting slogans during a protest against India Ban Hijab for the Muslim girls student outside the Press Club

Civil society holding a walk rally to express solidarity with the people of Indian Occupied Kashmir organized by Jamaat-e-Islami Women Wing

PM seeks report on violence of Sindh police against MQM-P protestors

Opposition Leader Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh addressing to protest against provincial amended local government bill organized by the Joint Opposition including PTI, MQM-Pakistan and GDA at Fawara Chowk near Governor House

A Large numbers of Workers Participating in a protest organized by the Joint Opposition in Sindh over amended Provincial local Government bill near Governor House

Women members of Jamaat-e-Islami staged a protest sit-in against Sindh Local Government Law in front of Provincial Assembly in Provincial Capital

India denounced for killing innocent Kashmiris in fake encounters

Extrajudicial killings; India trying to teach patriotism to people of IIOJK by using guns

Members of a Christian Community in Santa Claus getup participating in a candle light vigil to pay tributes to Sri Lankan factory Manager Priyantha Kumara, the victim of Sialkot incident

Members of a Christian Community wearing Santa Claus participating in a candle light vigil to pay tributes to Sri Lankan factory Manager Priyantha Kumara the victim of Sialkot incident.

Civil Society members lighting candles in remembrance of martyrs of Army Public School Peshawar incident outside Karachi Press Club

