Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab addressing the participants of 50th Specialized Training Program and 26th Command Course Police officers

Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab addressing the participants of 50th Specialized Training Program and 26th Command Course Police officers
APP67-071123 KARACHI: November 07— Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab addressing the participants of 50th Specialized Training Program and 26th Command Course Police officers. APP/ABB
Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab addressing the participants of 50th Specialized Training Program and 26th Command Course Police officers
APP67-071123
KARACHI
Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab addressing the participants of 50th Specialized Training Program and 26th Command Course Police officers
APP68-071123
KARACHI

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Follow Us

APP Services