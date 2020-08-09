PhotosNational Photos LARKANA: August 09 – Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah talking to media persons after inspecting the flood situation in Johi FP Band. APP photo by Nadeem Akhtar August 9, 2020 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP20-09 LARKANA: August 09 - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah talking to media persons after inspecting the flood situation in Johi FP Band. APP photo by Nadeem Akhtar APP20-09 ALSO READ LARKANA: August 09 - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah inspecting the flood situation in Johi FP Band. APP photo by Nadeem Akhtar