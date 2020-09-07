PhotosFeature Photos LAHORE: September 07 – Workers busy in preparing the stainless steel tub at their workplace in Provincial Capital. APP Photo by Mustafa Lashari Mon, 7 Sep 2020, 10:44 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP58-07 LAHORE: September 07 - Workers busy in preparing the stainless steel tub at their workplace in Provincial Capital. APP Photo by Mustafa Lashari APP58-07 ALSO READ QUETTA: September 07 - Workers busy in making traditional baskets at Kahnsi Road. APP photo by Mohsin Naseer