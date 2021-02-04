Home Photos Feature Photos Labourers unloading bananas from delivery truck at Fruit Market PhotosFeature Photos Labourers unloading bananas from delivery truck at Fruit Market Thu, 4 Feb 2021, 8:01 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP48-040221 MULTAN: February 04 - Labourers unloading bananas from delivery truck at Fruit Market. APP photo by Qasim Ghauri APP48-040221 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Labourers preparing raw bricks at a local kiln Labourers on their way back on tractor and mixing machine after day long work in Federal Capital Labourers busy in construction work of underpass and fly over at Rawal Dam Chowk during development work in Federal Capital