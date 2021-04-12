Home Photos General Coverage Photos Labourers busy in renovation work of historical Pakka Fort wall by heritage... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Labourers busy in renovation work of historical Pakka Fort wall by heritage department at Bacha Khan Chowk Mon, 12 Apr 2021, 10:26 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP37-120421 HYDERABAD: April 12 Labourers busy in renovation work of historical Pakka Fort wall by heritage department at Bacha Khan Chowk. APP photo by Akram Ali ALSO READ Labourers busy in unloading watermelons from a delivery truck at Fruit Market RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Labourers busy in unloading watermelons from a delivery truck at Fruit Market Labourers unloading variety of dates from truck at Fruit and Vegetable Market as the demand increased during Holy month of Ramzan ul Mubarak in... Labourers busy in repairing jute bags to refill vegetables at the fruit and vegetable market.