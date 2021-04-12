Labourers busy in renovation work of historical Pakka Fort wall by heritage department at Bacha Khan Chowk
APP37-120421 HYDERABAD: April 12  Labourers busy in renovation work of historical Pakka Fort wall by heritage department at Bacha Khan Chowk. APP photo by Akram Ali

