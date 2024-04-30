Laborers are working on construction of a building to earn their livelihood while the world celebrates International Labor Day.

Laborers are working on construction of a building to earn their livelihood while the world celebrates International Labor Day.
APP33-300424 LAHORE: April 30 - Laborers are working on construction of a building to earn their livelihood while the world celebrates International Labor Day.
Laborers are working on construction of a building to earn their livelihood while the world celebrates International Labor Day.
APP33-300424
LAHORE: April 30 – 

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Follow Us

APP Services