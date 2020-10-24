KARACHI: October 24 - An illuminated view of Sara Masjid at Punjab Colony decorated with colourful lights to mark Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi (SAWW). APP Photo by Saeed Qureshi
APP48-24 KARACHI: October 24 - An illuminated view of Sara Masjid at Punjab Colony decorated with colourful lights to mark Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi (SAWW). APP Photo by Saeed Qureshi
APP48-24

ALSO READ  RAWALPINDI: October 23 - An illuminated view of a Masjid at Eidgah decorated with colourful lights in connection with Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi (SAWW) celebrations. APP photo by Abid Zia

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR