Home Photos General Coverage Photos KARACHI: October 21 – A family purchasing flags and other stuff from... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos KARACHI: October 21 – A family purchasing flags and other stuff from vendor for upcoming Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi (SAWW) celebrations. APP photo Syed Abbas Mehdi Wed, 21 Oct 2020, 9:34 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP68-21 KARACHI: October 21 - A family purchasing flags and other stuff from vendor for upcoming Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi (SAWW) celebrations. APP photo Syed Abbas Mehdi APP68-21 ALSO READ LARKANA: October 20 Vendors displaying decorative and other stuff to attract the customers in connection with Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi (SAWW) celebrations. APP photo by Nadeem Akhtar RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR LARKANA: October 20 Vendors displaying decorative and other stuff to attract the customers in connection with Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi (SAWW) celebrations. APP photo by Nadeem... LARKANA: October 20 Vendors displaying decorative and other stuff to attract the customers in connection with Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi (SAWW) celebrations. APP photo by Nadeem... LAHORE: October 20 – People purchasing colourful lights in connection with Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi (SAWW) celebrations. APP photo by Amir Khan