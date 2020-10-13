KARACHI: October 13 - Firefighters struggling to extinguish fire that erupts at a boat building site at fisheries. APP Photo by Saeed Qureshi
APP61-13 KARACHI: October 13 - Firefighters struggling to extinguish fire that erupts at a boat building site at fisheries. APP Photo by Saeed Qureshi
APP61-13

Sponsored Ad

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR