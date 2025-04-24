27.1 C
Islamabad
Friday, April 25, 2025
Japanese Ambassador to Pakistan, Akamatsu Shuichi photographed with MNA Ali Musa Gilani and members of the delegation at Gilani House. The meeting emphasized bilateral engagement, trade relations, and the exchange of technology in agriculture

Japanese Ambassador to Pakistan, Akamatsu Shuichi photographed with MNA Ali Musa Gilani and members of the delegation at Gilani House. The meeting emphasized bilateral engagement, trade relations, and the exchange of technology in agriculture
APP62-240425 MULTAN: April 24 - Japanese Ambassador to Pakistan, Akamatsu Shuichi photographed with MNA Ali Musa Gilani and members of the delegation at Gilani House. The meeting emphasized bilateral engagement, trade relations, and the exchange of technology in agriculture. APP/QSM/ABB
Japanese Ambassador to Pakistan, Akamatsu Shuichi photographed with MNA Ali Musa Gilani and members of the delegation at Gilani House. The meeting emphasized bilateral engagement, trade relations, and the exchange of technology in agriculture
