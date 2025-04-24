Japanese Ambassador to Pakistan, Akamatsu Shuichi photographed with MNA Ali Musa Gilani and members of the delegation at Gilani House. The meeting emphasized bilateral engagement, trade relations, and the exchange of technology in agriculture
