Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan, Akamatsu Shuichi calls on MNA Ali Musa Gilani at Gilani House on the special invitation of Senate Chairman Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani. The meeting focused on strengthening diplomatic ties, fostering regional cooperation, boosting trade, and leveraging technology in agriculture

APP61-240425 MULTAN: April 24 - Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan, Akamatsu Shuichi calls on MNA Ali Musa Gilani at Gilani House on the special invitation of Senate Chairman Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani. The meeting focused on strengthening diplomatic ties, fostering regional cooperation, boosting trade, and leveraging technology in agriculture. APP/QSM/ABB
