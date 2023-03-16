PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Islamabad United player Alex Hales playing shot during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) Twenty20 cricket match between Peshawar Zalmi and Islamabad United at the Gaddafi Cricket Stadium Thu, 16 Mar 2023, 10:57 PM TwitterFacebookWhatsAppPinterestLinkedinEmailTelegramCopy URL APP73-160323 LAHORE: March 16 - Islamabad United player Alex Hales playing shot during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) Twenty20 cricket match between Peshawar Zalmi and Islamabad United at the Gaddafi Cricket Stadium. APP/MTF/ ABB APP73-160323 LAHORE APP74-160323 LAHORE APP75-160323 LAHORE