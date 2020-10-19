Home Photos National Photos ISLAMABAD: October 19 – Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi welcomes to... PhotosNational Photos ISLAMABAD: October 19 – Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi welcomes to the Leader Of Hizb E Islami Afghanistan, Gulbadeen Hekmatyar and his delegation at his office. APP Mon, 19 Oct 2020, 6:03 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP22-19 ISLAMABAD: October 19 - Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi welcomes to the Leader Of Hizb E Islami Afghanistan, Gulbadeen Hekmatyar and his delegation at his office. APP APP22-19 Sponsored Ad