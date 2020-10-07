Home Photos National Photos ISLAMABAD: October 07 – Prime Minister Imran Khan addressing at the final... PhotosNational Photos ISLAMABAD: October 07 – Prime Minister Imran Khan addressing at the final session of national seminar on Resetting & Rebooting Pakistan’s ICT Sector at National Defence University. APP Wed, 7 Oct 2020, 11:34 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP67-07 ISLAMABAD: October 07 - Prime Minister Imran Khan addressing at the final session of national seminar on Resetting & Rebooting Pakistan's ICT Sector at National Defence University. APP APP67-07 ALSO READ ISLAMABAD: October 06 - Prime Minister Imran Khan chairing a meeting to review wheat and sugar stock, availability, import situation and prices of essential commodities. APP RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR ISLAMABAD: October 06 – Prime Minister Imran Khan chairing a meeting to review wheat and sugar stock, availability, import situation and prices of essential... ISLAMABAD: October 05 – Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi pays a farewell call on Prime Minister Imran Khan. APP ISLAMABAD: October 05 Special Assistant to PM for Power Mr. Tabish Gauhar and SAPM for Petroleum Mr. Nadeem Babar call on Prime Minister...