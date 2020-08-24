PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos ISLAMABAD: August 24 – Dr. Moeed Yusuf, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Security and Strategic Policy Planning in a meeting with President Inter-Parliamentary Union Ms. Gabriela Cuevas Barron. APP August 24, 2020 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP53-24 ISLAMABAD: August 24 - Dr. Moeed Yusuf, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Security and Strategic Policy Planning in a meeting with President Inter-Parliamentary Union Ms. Gabriela Cuevas Barron. APP APP53-24 ALSO READ ISLAMABAD: August 24 - Adviser to PM on Finance and Revenue Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh chairing the meeting with the FBR team to review the progress on FBR Reforms agenda. APP