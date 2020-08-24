ISLAMABAD: August 24 – Dr. Moeed Yusuf, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Security and Strategic Policy Planning in a meeting with President Inter-Parliamentary Union Ms. Gabriela Cuevas Barron. APP

ISLAMABAD: August 24 - Dr. Moeed Yusuf, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Security and Strategic Policy Planning in a meeting with President Inter-Parliamentary Union Ms. Gabriela Cuevas Barron. APP
APP53-24 ISLAMABAD: August 24 - Dr. Moeed Yusuf, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Security and Strategic Policy Planning in a meeting with President Inter-Parliamentary Union Ms. Gabriela Cuevas Barron. APP
APP53-24

ALSO READ  ISLAMABAD: August 24 - Adviser to PM on Finance and Revenue Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh chairing the meeting with the FBR team to review the progress on FBR Reforms agenda. APP

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR