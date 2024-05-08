Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi offering fateha at the Martyrs Monument during his visit to Frontier Corps Balochistan (North) Headquarters

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi offering fateha at the Martyrs Monument during his visit to Frontier Corps Balochistan (North) Headquarters
APP49-080524 QUETTA: May 08 - Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi offering fateha at the Martyrs Monument during his visit to Frontier Corps Balochistan (North) Headquarters. APP/IQJ/TZD
Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi offering fateha at the Martyrs Monument during his visit to Frontier Corps Balochistan (North) Headquarters
APP49-080524
QUETTA: May 08 –

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Follow Us

APP Services